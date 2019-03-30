Hooded men linked to theft of van in West Lothian

TWO hooded men have been linked to the theft of a van in West Lothian.

The van is a 2014 white Vauxhall Vivaro 2700 CDTI, registration number S66 TYB and was stolen from outside an address in Fallas Place, Fauldhouse around 9.15 on Saturday morning.

Two men were seen entering the van before driving off towards the Shotts area on the B7010.

One man is described as about 5ft 10, medium build, dressed in black with a hood up. The other described as taller, possibly 6ft, skinnier build, with black trousers and a grey puffer style jacket with the hood up.

Anyone who has seen this van, or has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1289 of 30th March.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.