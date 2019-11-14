Hooded thief threatened shopkeeper with blunt weapon before stealing cash in Livingston robbery

Police are searching for a thief who threatened a member of staff with a blunt weapon before demanding money from the Ladywell Store in Thymebank, Livingston.The man stole a three-figure sum yesterday before running south on the Loan Path in Livingston.

The shopkeeper is not injured, but she was badly shaken and upset by the incident.

The thief is describes as white, around 5' 5" and around 30-40 years old with a heavy build.

The incident occurred at the Ladywell Store.

He has light brown hair and a local accent, and was wearing a light blue hoody with dark blue shoulders and sleeves, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers

He was also carrying a white plastic bag and wearing a black tammy style hat with side flaps and a neckscarf covering his face.

Detective Constable Andrew Young said: “We are checking CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspect.

"I am appealing to people who were in the area around the time of the incident to think back and consider if they noticed this man near the store prior to the crime taking place or did you see him run off?

"Any small piece of information could prove significant to the investigation, so please do get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Livingston Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2833 of Wednesday, 13 November, 2019.