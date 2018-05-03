Housebreaker arrested moments before jetting off on holiday

A sun-seeking housebreaking suspect hoping to jet off on his holidays was arrested just as he arrived at Edinburgh Airport.

The man was all packed and ready to grab some early summer sun on Tuesday 1 May.

However, his attempts to leave the country were thwarted by police officers who detained him.

He was subsequently charged in connection with two housebreaking offences.

The incident was relayed in light-hearted fashion yesterday by Police Scotland’s social media team on Twitter.

In a tweet, police wrote: “Housebreaking suspect arrested at the airport yesterday trying to fly out for some early sun.

“Unfortunately a change of destination was required, not the comfiest of rooms but the water and food is all inclusive.”

In a later tweet, they added that the suspect had been charged in connection with two housebreaking offences and had been released for summons.

Police then quipped that the man had “yet to leave a review on TripAdvisor”.

In January, we revealed that housebreaking insurance claims in the Capital remain the highest in Scotland, with the top five hotspots and 11 of the worst areas all in the Lothians.

Police, however, have insisted that housebreaking rates in Edinburgh are dropping.