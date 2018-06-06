Hunt for flasher who exposed himself to woman

A FLASHER who exposed himself to a woman as she walked home is being hunted by police.

The incident happened at around 2.10am on Wednesday morning in Greehall Crescent, in Gorebridge.

A 33-year-old woman was walking home when a maroon-coloured hatchback car stopped next to her at the bus stop and the male driver engaged her in conversation.

The woman then noticed the man was exposing himself, police said. The suspect drove off along Hunterfield Road.

He is described as white, late thirties or early forties, short mousey brown hair, a clean-shaven complexion and wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

Sergeant Lee Brodie said: “The woman was in no way threatened or injured during this incident, but nevertheless, she was left shaken and we are treating this matter very seriously. Anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious activity around Greenhall Crescent during the early hours of Wednesday morning should contact police immediately.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 254 of the 6th June