Hunt for hit and run driver after five car bypass crash

POLICE are hunting a hit and run motorist who caused a five car pile-up on the City Bypass.

The crash happened around 2.55pm on the eastbound carriageway and the Calder junction off-slip.

A blue or silver car struck the rear of a white Kia Venga, resulting in the vehicle striking a blue Audi A3.

Three other vehicles then attempted to take evasive action, but ended up in a separate collision with each other.

The car responsible for the initial collision failed to stop.

Police closed a lane of the bypass for an hour and a half while they conducted inquiries.

Constable Grant Hastie from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “Thankfully no one was seriously hurt during this incident, with only minor injuries being reported by the driver of the Kia.

“Not only will the driver of the blue or silver car have sustained damage to their own vehicle, but they would also have seen the consequences of the subsequent collisions, yet they still failed to stop.”

Anyone with information should contact 101.