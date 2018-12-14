Hunt for men who chanted sectarian abuse on Edinburgh-Dundee train

Transport police are appealing for information after a group of men chanted sectarian songs onboard a train travelling from Edinburgh to Dundee.

The incident took place between Haymarket and Kirkcaldy stations on the 5.34pm service from Edinburgh to Dundee on Sunday, 2 December.

Officers said five or six men made anti-Catholic comments to passengers, including young families.

One of the men was white, had a shaven head and is believed to be around 30-years-old. He was tanned, clean shaven and was wearing a blue bubble style jacket and blue denims.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers are today hoping to identify fresh witnesses to this abuse who saw or heard what happened and can help them investigate. Likewise, if you know someone matching the above description, please make contact with officers.

“If you have any information, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1800089004. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

