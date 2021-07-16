Hunter's Square incidents: Police track man who allegedly fled after robbery and charge woman for 'providing alcohol to youths'

A man who allegedly made off following a robbery has been tracked down and charged and a woman who provided alcohol to under age youths has been charged following an undercover operation from police in Edinburgh.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 16th July 2021, 3:20 pm
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:39 pm
Officers have been dealing with issues in Hunter's Square in Edinburgh (Photo: Google Maps).
Officers in both uniform and in plain clothes have been out dealing with issues in Hunter’s Square in Edinburgh, Police Scotland has said.

Over the past couple of days, these officers have been able to track down and charge a 32-year-old man following a robbery in the early hours of Friday.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 19.

During their operation, police also charged a 26-year-old woman alleged to be providing alcohol to under-age children on Wednesday.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal following the incident.

