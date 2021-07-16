Officers have been dealing with issues in Hunter's Square in Edinburgh (Photo: Google Maps).

Officers in both uniform and in plain clothes have been out dealing with issues in Hunter’s Square in Edinburgh, Police Scotland has said.

Over the past couple of days, these officers have been able to track down and charge a 32-year-old man following a robbery in the early hours of Friday.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 19.

During their operation, police also charged a 26-year-old woman alleged to be providing alcohol to under-age children on Wednesday.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal following the incident.

A police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our officers have been out in uniform and plain clothes to deal with issues in Hunter's Square - tracking down a male who made off following a robbery and charging a female for providing alcohol to youths over the last couple of days.”

"A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery which happened in Hunter's Square in Edinburgh in the early hours of Friday, 16 July, 2021. He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 19 July, 2021."

"A 26-year-old woman has been charged in connection with supplying alcohol to youths near to Hunter's Square in Edinburgh around midday on Wednesday, 14 July. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

