Ian Rankin tweets photo as fire breaks out at luxury Edinburgh flats

Ian Rankin tweeted the incident to his followers. Picture: Ian Rankin @Beathhigh/Twitter

Multiple Scottish Fire and Rescue appliances have raced towards Simpson Loan, part of Edinburgh city centre's luxury Quartermile development.

A crew spokesperson said the fire was reported at around 13.55 on Saturday and had originated on a balcony at a block of flats.

No injuries have been reported, but the incident has been described as ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We can confirm that we responded to reports of a fire on a balcony at Simpson Loan at around 13.55 today.

"The incident is ongoing at the moment. We had three appliances, including one height appliance in attendance. Two are remaining.

"There have been no injuries and no indication that the fire poses a serious risk."

Rebus author Ian Rankin, who lives in the affected development took to social media to alert his followers that a blaze had broken out in the block where he lives.