Identity of Alesha MacPhail killer revealed as Aaron Campbell

The teenager found guilty of the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail can be now identifed as Aaron Campbell.

Campbell, 16, is facing a life sentence after being convicted of abducting, raping and killing the schoolgirl while she visited her grandparents on holiday.

Aaron Campbell will be sentenced next month

The boy could not previously be legally identified because he is under 18 but media appealed to a judge to lift the ban protecting his identity.

The teenager took Alesha MacPhail from the bed where she was sleeping on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year and inflicted horrific injuries before dumping her body in woodland.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow took three hours to find the boy guilty unanimously, following a nine-day trial.

Alesha MacPhail (6).

He could not previously be identified because he is under 18 but judge Lord Matthews on Friday ruled he can be named after considering an application from media outlets.

He said: “I can’t think of a case in recent times that has attracted such revulsion.

“I intend to grant the application. The press may name the accused and publish images of him.”