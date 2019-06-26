Image appeal: Edinburgh police hunt two women after serious assault at Cowgate pub

Police have released images of two women they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in a Cowgate pub.

The incident happened at The Three Sisters pub on Saturday, March 16th at some point between 8:30pm and 10:30pm.

Police want to speak to the two women pictured. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement released today, police said a 32-year-old woman was assaulted, resulting in serious injuries which needed hospital treatment.

One of the woman is described as white, aged about 30, of slim build with long dark hair and wearing black clothing and hoop earrings.

The second woman is described as white, around 30-years-old, of medium build with medium-length blonde hair and wearing a beige jacket. She also had the Scotland flag painted on her cheek.

England were playing Scotland at Twickenham that day in the last round of Six Nations fixtures.

Detective Constable Kelly McGarvey, from Gayfield CID, said: "This was a serious incident which resulted in the victim sustaining a painful injury to her hand.

"In addition to urging anyone who was in the premises to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the two women in these photos.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3236 of the 18th March 2019. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.