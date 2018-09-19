Image released following attack near Edinburgh nightclub

Police in Edinburgh have released an image of a man they wish to trace following an assault near a nightclub in the city centre.

The incident happened around 3.20am on Saturday 1st September on Earl Grey Street after closing time at ATIK on 3 West Tollcross.

An 18-year-old man was on the traffic island at the top of Earl Grey Street when he was punched to the face, resulting in serious injury.

He later attended at hospital for treatment.

Police believe that the man pictured may have information that can assist with the investigation and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Leigh Inglis from Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “This attack resulted in the victim sustaining very painful injuries to his face and subsequent surgery.

“In addition to urging other patrons who were leaving ATIK nightclub at that time to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the male in these images.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the VRU via 101 and quote incident number 1240 of the 2nd September 2018. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

