In pictures: Police at scene of robbery bid at Elm Row shop

A man was stabbed in the stomach during an attempted robbery on a popular store in Elm Row.

The 64-year-old was rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary following the incident and is currently being treated for injuries he sustained.

The U-Save store remains shut as a result of the incident.

Officers were alerted to the incident at the U-Save store on Elm Row on the corner of Montgomery Street at around 9.35pm on Wednesday night.

Police are appealing for information.

