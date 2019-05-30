In pictures: Police rush to street near Edinburgh Castle after man 'stabbed to death'

A police spokeswoman told the Evening News they are dealing with a "serious incident" following a report of a disturbance at 1pm this afternoon. Castle Terrace and Johnston Terrace have been taped off by police while they investigate.
A street near Edinburgh Castle has been closed off by police after a man was 'stabbed to death'.
