In pictures: Police rush to street near Edinburgh Castle after man 'stabbed to death'

A street near Edinburgh Castle has been closed off by police after a man was 'stabbed to death'.

A police spokeswoman told the Evening News they are dealing with a "serious incident" following a report of a disturbance at 1pm this afternoon. Castle Terrace and Johnston Terrace have been taped off by police while they investigate.

The NCP car park on Castle Terrace is cordoned off

Police on King's Stables Road.

