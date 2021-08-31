Increased police presence in East Lothian after ‘gang hut’ discovered behind primary school

The area behind the school has been identified by police as a spot used by young people to gather to drink alcohol and “smoke substances”.

Officers have described a “gang hut” of sorts built within the wooded area which has caused significant damage to the trees, with some trunks being completely snapped and broken off.

Lots of litter, including drinks cans and wrappers, as well as broken plastic chairs and broken bits of wood can be seen in pictures taken of the scene behind Windygoul Primary School over the weekend.

As a result of the discovery the area will now be subject to regular police patrols and will also be monitored by East Lothian Council Wardens.

Officers will deal with any new incidents as appropriate.

Some of what was found by officers behind Windygoul Primary School.

The scene discovered behind Windygoul Primary School after youths had gathered there to drink and smoke.

Litter found behind the primary school after the youths gathered there.