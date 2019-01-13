Inmates at HMP Edinburgh ‘packed in like sardines’

The majority of Scotland’s prisons - including HMP Edinburgh - were at or beyond their maximum capacity last month, figures show.

Sites at or exceeding their prisoner limit were Edinburgh, Addiewell, Dumfries, Glenochil, Kilmarnock, Perth and Shotts.

The figures were revealed following a parliamentary question. At the start of 2018, five prisons were at or beyond their capacity, rising to nine out of 15 by the end of the year. Scottish Liberal Democrats justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: “These new figures show that our prisons are bursting at the seams with the majority now full or overcrowded. People are being packed in like sardines. Those working in prisons have warned that the population surge is putting services at risk and jeopardising progress.

READ MORE - Third teenager charged following OAP handbag robbery in Gilmerton

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Our approach to reducing reoffending has seen reoffending rates drop to a 19-year low, and we are committed this year to extending the presumption against short prison sentences in favour of more effective community penalties.”