Inquiries continue after third ‘suspect item’ recovered from Union Canal by magnet fishers near Broxburn
A ‘suspect item’ was found at Edinburgh’s Union Canal at the weekend - the third discovery reported to police this month. On Sunday evening, police officers closed an area of the Union Canal near the A89 after people fishing in the area reported an unknown object in the Broxburn area to authorities.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team assisted recovery efforts whilst police officers cordoned off the area. People living in nearby homes were also evacuated as a precaution. Officers say the area is now safe but inquiries remain ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.50pm on Sunday, 22 October, police received a report of a suspect item recovered from the canal in Broxburn by people fishing there. Officers attended and a cordon was put in place with a number of houses evacuated as a precaution.
They added: “The EOD attended to ensure that the item was safe. The cordon was then removed. Police inquiries are continuing.”
It comes after two explosive items were found in different locations on the Union Canal earlier in the month. Both discoveries were reported on Sunday, October 15, with an unknown explosive devise recovered in the Wester Hailes area of the city at around 10am followed by a second world war grenade being found near Linlithgow at 3.30pm. Both items were secured by an EOD team and subsequently made safe by way of controlled explosion.