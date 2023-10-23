Canal paths were closed following the discovery and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was deployed.

Union Canal, Edinburgh. The ‘suspect item’ was reported on Sunday, 22 October

A ‘suspect item’ was found at Edinburgh’s Union Canal at the weekend - the third discovery reported to police this month. On Sunday evening, police officers closed an area of the Union Canal near the A89 after people fishing in the area reported an unknown object in the Broxburn area to authorities.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team assisted recovery efforts whilst police officers cordoned off the area. People living in nearby homes were also evacuated as a precaution. Officers say the area is now safe but inquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.50pm on Sunday, 22 October, police received a report of a suspect item recovered from the canal in Broxburn by people fishing there. Officers attended and a cordon was put in place with a number of houses evacuated as a precaution.

They added: “The EOD attended to ensure that the item was safe. The cordon was then removed. Police inquiries are continuing.”