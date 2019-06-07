Irvine Welsh pays heartfelt tribute on day of friend Bradley Welsh's funeral

Author Irvine Welsh has paid an emotional tribute to his friend Bradley Welsh on the day of the murdered Trainspotting 2' actor's funeral.

48-year-old Bradley was shot outside his basement flat in the West End's Chester Street on April 17 while his partner, their daughter and his stepson were inside.

A man appeared in court in May charged with the murder.

Bradley's family have told "anyone who knew him" to attend the funeral, which is at Mortonhall Crematorium at 2pm today.

Friend and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, who posted a video on his Instagfram accounrt shortly after Bradley's death of men spraying murals in Edinburgh, tweeted this morning to pay tribute to the former boxer and charity worked.

Irvine said: "Early train from London to Edinburgh to pay last respects to our wonderful, legendary friend Bradley at @holyroodboxing.

"Miss him so much already. It’ll be a very hard day for us all but we’ll stand together in praise and celebration of a great and unique human being."