Irvine Welsh posts video on Instagram which shows murals of Bradley Welsh being painted on Bridge of Doom

A video posted online by Irvine Welsh showing murals to Bradley Welsh being painted on the Bridge of Doom has appeared on his official Instagram account.

The Trainspotting author - from Edinburgh - was a close friend of Bradley, who was shot and killed outside his address in the West End of Edinburgh on Wednesday evening.

Bradley (48) also appeared as Mr Doyle in Trainspotting sequel Trainspotting 2.

The video shows three men working on the spray-paint murals on the Bridge of Doom near Hibs' Easter Road stadium, while another man, believed to be Irvine, holds the camera.

Bradley was known to be a life-long Hibs fan along with friend Irvine.

Another mural has also appeared on a fence towards the rear of the East Stand at Easter Road.

A video showing the mural (left) being painted has appeared on Irvine Welsh's Instagram account

Irvine had earlier paid tribute to Bradley on his Twitter account, saying: "Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way."

Actor Danny Dyer was also among the list of famous names to pay his tribute after the pair met on a 2009 episode of Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men.