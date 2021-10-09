Isaac Wyllie or Hemsley, 28,was reported missing by his family on Friday after they had not been able to get in touch with him since Friday, September 24.

The 28-year-old is described as white, about six foot one inches in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He is believed to regularly wear dark clothing.

Police have reported that Isaac is a keen photographer who enjoys walking and ‘keeps himself to himself.’

However, his family are now worried as they have not been able to contact him for quite some time now.

Police Scotland has launched an appeal to help trace the missing 28-year-old from Leith.

They are urging anyone who may have seen Isaac or has any information on his whereabouts to get in contact. They are also appealing to the missing man to get in touch.

Police Inspector William Falconer, Leith Police Station, said: "Isaac is someone who tends to keep himself to himself and enjoys walking and taking photographs.

"Family are worried as they have been unable to contact him and contacted police for assistance.

"If you have seen Isaac or have any information as to where he is or may be, then please contact officers via 101 quoting reference number 0568 of Friday, 8 October, 2021.

"We'd also appeal to Isaac himself to get in touch with police or his family just to let people know he is ok."

