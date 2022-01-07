James Dodds: Disappearance of Edinburgh man is 'out of character', say police
Police are currently carrying out “extensive enquiries” to trace a man who has been missing from Edinburgh since Monday.
James Dodds, 53, was last seen by family members at around 7am on Monday, January 3, in the central Edinburgh area.
He is described as being white and 6ft 2in tall.
Read More
He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, grey hooded top, blue jeans and a black woolly beanie hat.
A Facebook post published by Edinburgh Police Division states: “It’s out of character for James to have not returned home and to have not been in touch with his family and friends”.
Police are appealing to the public to assist them in their enquiries.
Anyone who has seen Mr Dodds or has any information or knowledge regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact police as a matter or urgency. You can do so by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0915 of 4 January.