Brutal Alexander Scoular, 40, punched and kicked the woman before dragging her into a bath where he poured freezing cold water over her.

Scoular also threw the terrified victim on to a bed and attempted to smother her with a pillow during the horrific assault at the woman’s home in the Calders area last March

The woman bravely fought back managed to fight the cowardly thug off by kicking him between the legs but as she attempted to flee the home he dragged her back in to the property to continue the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Face of evil: Domestic abuser Alexander Scoular

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that following the incident she was left with a series of injuries following the brutal attack including cuts and bruises to her neck, head, arms, hands and legs.

She eventually managed to escape her ordeal in March last year and after attending at a friend’s house the police were contacted.

When officers arrived at the area they spotted Scoular outside the friend’s home shouting and brandishing a wooden pole.

The court was told the violent attack took place after Scoular believed the woman was “involved with a male” who lived near to her.

Domestic abuse thug Alexander Scoular

Scoular, of Clovenstone Park, was arrested and charged with the domestic assault and he subsequently went on to breach his strict bail conditions by turning up at the home of the man he believed was seeing his partner.

The lout shouted and swore outside the property and he was heard to call the man “a home wrecking c***”, “a p****” and “a junkie”.

Scoular pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman, possessing an offensive weapon, breaching bail conditions and uttering offensive remarks when he appeared at the city court on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Domestic abusers will be booted out of council houses in Midlothian

Sheriff Douglas Keir said: “I am going to defer for reports. These are very, very serious matters and a custodial sentence is at the forefront of my mind.

“You should be under no illusion to that regard.”

Sentence was deferred for reports to next month and Scoular was released on bail.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.