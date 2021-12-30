The 60-year-old, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial, helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

The full indictment against Maxwell listed six charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Maxwell was also accused of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking of a minor and lying under oath by hiding her participation in Epstein’s offences during a separate civil case.

On Wednesday, she was convicted on five of the six counts.

In a statement posted to Twitter early on Thursday morning, Maxwell’s family said they were “very disappointed” with the verdict and had already begun the appeal process.

The statement said: “We believe firmly in our sister’s innocence – we are very disappointed with the verdict. We have already started the appeal tonight and we believe that she will ultimately be vindicated.”

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein. (Picture credit: US Department of Justice/PA Wire)

Lisa Bloom, who represents a number of Ghislaine Maxwell’s and Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, said she does not see “any chance” of Maxwell’s legal team successfully appealing the verdict.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “I think she will spend the rest of her life in prison.

“She is 60 years old, she has been lucky to have 60 years of freedom, it is far too much. We hope that she never walks free again.”

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of helping American financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. (Picture credit: US Department of Justice/PA Wire)

Ms Bloom said: “I have compassion for her family because family members of people who do bad things also really suffer and they want to believe the best about their family members.

“But the trial showed she was no scapegoat – she wasn’t on trial for just hanging around with Jeffrey Epstein, she was on trial for her own actions.”

