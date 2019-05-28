Jet2 staff call police after several passengers become disruptive on flight from Edinburgh to Majorca

The disruptive behaviour of several passengers on a Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Majorca led to police being called by staff onboard the aplane.

Jet2 staff called for the Guardia Civil to meet them on the runway of Palma Airport in Majorca to help with the removal of the 'disorderly travellers involved".

The group, of which there is thought to have been around 14 members, were on board a Boeing 737-8MG plane which touched down in Majorca at 10am on yesterday (Monday) morning.

Numerous patrol cars were said to be waiting for the group on the runway when the plane landed.

It is understood none of the disruptive travellers were arrested.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Due to the disruptive behaviour of several passengers on board our flight from Edinburgh to Palma yesterday morning, we took the decision to call the Guardia Civil in Majorca to assist with the disembarkation of those disorderly travellers involved.

"As a family friendly airline we will not tolerate inappropriate behaviour towards our customers and staff alike. We are currently liaising with the relevant authorities in Spain."

Police also had to board a Jet2 fligth at Edinburgh Airport on Saturday to remove a disruptive passenger.

On arrival in Edinburgh on Saturday, passengers were told to stay seated and it is understood four police officers boarded and took the man off the aircraft to a round of applause.

A source described the actions of Jet2 staff as professional throughout the ordeal.