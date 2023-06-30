News you can trust since 1873
Jodie Pringle: Edinburgh police launch urgent search for missing woman last seen in Pennywell area

Anna Bryan
Published 30th Jun 2023
Police have raised concerns for a missing woman from the Capital.

Jodie Pringle was last seen in the Pennywell area of Edinburgh, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, June 27. Officers describe the 34-year-old as being a white woman, around 5’6 tall with long brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a grey tracksuit top.

Detectives are urging anyone who can help find Jodie to come forward by calling Police Scotland on 101 and quoting reference number 3664 of 28/06/2023.

Jodie Pringle, 34, was reported missing after disappearing from the Pennywell area of Edinburgh.
