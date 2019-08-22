John Leslie in Edinburgh to face sexual assault accusation in court

Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has denied sexually assaulting a woman in London more than a decade ago.

Leslie, from Edinburgh, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday accused of sexually touching a woman, then aged 30, without her consent in 2008.

The 54-year-old, who presented Blue Peter between 1989 to 1994, is accused of sexual assault in Westminster on December 5 2008.

Leslie, whose full name is John Leslie Stott, also previously presented Wheel of Fortune and This Morning.

Judge Jeffrey Pegden released the 54-year-old on unconditional bail.

He will now return to Southwark Crown Court for a trial on March 16 2020.