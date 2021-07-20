Just Eat bike: Boy charged in connection with hire scheme bike theft
A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the theft of a Just Eat bike in Edinburgh.
Officers patrolling the Shore area in Leith witnessed the theft on Monday evening.
The boy has since been charged and there are no further details at this time.
Edinburgh police have previously shared useful information on how to tell if a Just Eat bike has been stolen in the city.
According to them, a flashing red and blue light on the front wheel is the sign that the bike has been taken illegally.
The Just Eat bikes, which require an app to sign them out, have been targeted by several vandals since they were installed in the Capital.
Police Scotland said if you see an abandoned Just Eat Cycles bike displaying flashing red and blue lights to the front, please call 101, but if you see these bikes being ridden with flashing red and blue lights to the front, call 999.