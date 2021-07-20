Officers patrolling the Shore area in Leith reportedly witnessed the theft on Monday evening.

A boy has since been charged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh police have previously shared useful information on how to tell if a Just Eat bike has been stolen in the city.

According to them, a flashing red and blue light on the front wheel is the sign that the bike has been taken illegally.

The Just Eat bikes, which require an app to sign them out, have been targeted by several vandals since they were installed in the Capital.

Just Eat bikes are available to hire across Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said if you see an abandoned Just Eat Cycles bike displaying flashing red and blue lights to the front, please call 101, but if you see these bikes being ridden with flashing red and blue lights to the front, call 999.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.