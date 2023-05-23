Kai Robertson, 13, disappeared from the Clermiston area on Monday afternoon, May 22. A desperate search was launched, as police said he was “highly vulnerable”. Kai’s Dad confirmed that his son boarded a train from Edinburgh Waverley Station to London Kings Cross. However, the boy was found by police in Cambridge – over 100 miles from his home. The 13-year-old is now safely home. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kai Robertson, 13, who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeals.”

His Mum updated the public on social media, writing: "Thank you everyone for the support myself, Paul, his family and friends were distraught and Paul is overwhelmed with how big the response was in finding Kai. We are so happy to have him back with us safe and well. Kai had quite the adventure today and he'd some how managed to board a train in Waverley Station heading direct for King’s Cross and was picked up in Cambridge by police. Everyone involved did an amazing job and we are so thankful this nightmare met a short happy end, he is safe at home tucked in bed thank you all”.