Kai Robertson: Missing Edinburgh schoolboy found 'safe and well' after desperate search launched by police
He was found in Newcastle
Kai Robertson, 13, disappeared from the Clermiston area on Monday afternoon, May 22. A desperate search was launched, as police said he was “highly vulnerable”. Kai’s Dad confirmed that he was found in Newcastle. The 13-year-old is now safely home. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kai Robertson, 13, who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeals.”