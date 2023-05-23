Kai Robertson, 13, disappeared from the Clermiston area on Monday afternoon, May 22. A desperate search was launched, as police said he was “highly vulnerable”. Kai’s Dad confirmed that he was found in Newcastle. The 13-year-old is now safely home. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kai Robertson, 13, who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeals.”