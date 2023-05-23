News you can trust since 1873
Kai Robertson: Missing Edinburgh schoolboy found 'safe and well' after desperate search launched by police

He was found in Newcastle
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 07:34 BST

A ‘vulnerable’ young boy reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced.

Kai Robertson, 13, disappeared from the Clermiston area on Monday afternoon, May 22. A desperate search was launched, as police said he was “highly vulnerable”. Kai’s Dad confirmed that he was found in Newcastle. The 13-year-old is now safely home. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Kai Robertson, 13, who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeals.”

Kai Robertson, 13, has been found safe and well after being reported missing from Edinburgh.Kai Robertson, 13, has been found safe and well after being reported missing from Edinburgh.
