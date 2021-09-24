Kaitlin Flowers was last seen at an address in the Wemyssfield Gardens area around 7.45pm on Thursday, 23 September, 2021.

Kaitlin is described as 5ft 3in tall, average build, with long black hair. When last seen, she was wearing black jeans, black hooded top and possibly a red coat. She has an injury to her foot and may be walking with a limp.

Kaitlin, who has links to the Leith area of Edinburgh, may be with a boy of the same age, described as 5ft 8”, slim build, with short dark hair and possibly wearing a cap, hooded top and jeans.

Kaitlin Flowers

Sergeant Lisa Finnie, based at Levenmouth Police Station, said: “Kaitlin has not been seen since Thursday and we are concerned for her welfare."

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3520 of 23 September.

