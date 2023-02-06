Kaitlyn Easson: Concerns growing for missing 11-year-old girl from Galashiels
Police have launched an urgent search for the missing child.
Officers are appealing for information, as they try to trace a young girl missing from the Scottish Borders since Sunday, February 5.
There are growing concerns for Kaitlyn Easson, 11, who has been reported missing from her hometown of Galashiels. Kaitlyn lives in the Langlee area of the town, and was last seen in the Gala Park area.
The 11-year-old is described as being 5 foot 2 inches or shorter, with long blonde hair and a slim build. When she was last seen, she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and clumpy boots.
As part of their efforts to trace Kaitlyn, police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have seen Kaitlyn, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3314 of Sunday, February 5, 2023.