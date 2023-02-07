Kaitlyn Easson: Man arrested in connection with disappearance of 11-year-old girl in Galashiels
A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 11-year-old Kaitlyn Easson from Galashiels. The girl was reported missing on Sunday, February 5, and traced at a property in the Galashiels area at around 9.30pm on Monday, February 7.
A spokesperson from Police Scotland said “enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”