News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Kaitlyn Easson: Man arrested in connection with disappearance of 11-year-old girl in Galashiels

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a young girl.

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 11-year-old Kaitlyn Easson from Galashiels. The girl was reported missing on Sunday, February 5, and traced at a property in the Galashiels area at around 9.30pm on Monday, February 7.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said “enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of 11-year-old girl in Galashiels