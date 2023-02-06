Officers said the girl was last seen in the Gala Park area of Galashiels at around 5.30pm. She is described as being around 5 foot 2 inches in height, of slim build, with long blonde hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

Police have said that the disappearance is “very out of character”. Officers are currently making enquiries in the local area as part of the search for Kaitlyn, and are also appealing to the public for information. Inspector Robbie Noble said: “This is very out of character for Kaitlyn and we are growing increasingly concerned for her. Our enquiries are ongoing to trace her and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kaitlyn or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us. We would also appeal to Kaitlyn herself to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”