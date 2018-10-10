Katie Price arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Have your say

Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The former glamour model remains at a south London police station.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 2am, British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.

“A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.

“Officers from the Met investigate. Inquiries continue.”