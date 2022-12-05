News you can trust since 1873
Kenneth Ward: Edinburgh police 'concerned' for missing man, 62, last seen in Cowgate area of the Capital

Officers are trying to trace a missing man from Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kenneth Ward, 62, has been reported missing from the Capital. He was last seen at 9.15am on Monday, December 5, in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.

The 62-year-old is described as being white, 5'6'' tall, with long grey hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark jacket and sunglasses. He was also carrying a khaki rucksack.

In a social media appeal, officers in Edinburgh said they “have concerns” for Kenneth’s well-being. The public are being urged to report any sightings.

Missing man Kenneth Ward, 62, who was last seen in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.

Anyone with any information on Kenneth’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1859 of 05/12/22.