Kenneth Ward, 62, has been reported missing from the Capital. He was last seen at 9.15am on Monday, December 5, in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.

The 62-year-old is described as being white, 5'6'' tall, with long grey hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark jacket and sunglasses. He was also carrying a khaki rucksack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media appeal, officers in Edinburgh said they “have concerns” for Kenneth’s well-being. The public are being urged to report any sightings.

Missing man Kenneth Ward, 62, who was last seen in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.