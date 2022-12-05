Kenneth Ward: Edinburgh police 'concerned' for missing man, 62, last seen in Cowgate area of the Capital
Officers are trying to trace a missing man from Edinburgh.
Kenneth Ward, 62, has been reported missing from the Capital. He was last seen at 9.15am on Monday, December 5, in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.
The 62-year-old is described as being white, 5'6'' tall, with long grey hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark jacket and sunglasses. He was also carrying a khaki rucksack.
In a social media appeal, officers in Edinburgh said they “have concerns” for Kenneth’s well-being. The public are being urged to report any sightings.
Most Popular
Anyone with any information on Kenneth’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1859 of 05/12/22.