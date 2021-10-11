Kevin Hanley: Family of missing Edinburgh man 'extremely worried' with last confirmed CCTV sighting outside KFC

The daughter of a missing man in Edinburgh has said her family are ‘extremely worried’ about her dad who went missing over the weekend.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:40 am
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:43 am

Kevin Hanley, went missing after leaving a friend’s house on Saturday in the Cameron Toll Area.

His daughter Louise commented that he told the family he was going for a taxi home, however, never made it back.

The family has a confirmed sighting of him at KFC in St Andrew Square on Sunday at 6pm, however, have heard nothing since then.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kevin Hanley, went missing after leaving a friend’s house on Saturday in the Cameron Toll Area. The family has a confirmed sighting of him at KFC in St Andrews Square on Sunday at 6pm, however, have heard nothing since then.

When he went missing, Mr Hanley was wearing a light blue collarless shirt, denim jeans and cowboy boots.

Read More

Read More
No dismissals despite almost 250 sexual misconduct allegations among Police Scot...

Mr Hanley’s daughter, Louise Goodall said: “This is completely out of character for my dad and we are extremely worried about him and just want him home.

"He lives in Rosewell so may have made his way back out towards Midlothian – we have no idea.”

If anyone sees Kevin or has any information on his whereabouts, Police Scotland has asked members of the public to phone them on 101, quoting incident number 1220.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.