Kevin Hanley: Family of missing Edinburgh man 'extremely worried' with last confirmed CCTV sighting outside KFC
The daughter of a missing man in Edinburgh has said her family are ‘extremely worried’ about her dad who went missing over the weekend.
Kevin Hanley, went missing after leaving a friend’s house on Saturday in the Cameron Toll Area.
His daughter Louise commented that he told the family he was going for a taxi home, however, never made it back.
The family has a confirmed sighting of him at KFC in St Andrew Square on Sunday at 6pm, however, have heard nothing since then.
When he went missing, Mr Hanley was wearing a light blue collarless shirt, denim jeans and cowboy boots.
Mr Hanley’s daughter, Louise Goodall said: “This is completely out of character for my dad and we are extremely worried about him and just want him home.
"He lives in Rosewell so may have made his way back out towards Midlothian – we have no idea.”
If anyone sees Kevin or has any information on his whereabouts, Police Scotland has asked members of the public to phone them on 101, quoting incident number 1220.