Kevin Hanley, 59, went missing after leaving a friend’s house on Saturday in the Cameron Toll Area.

His daughter Louise commented that he told the family he was going for a taxi home, however, never made it back.

The family confirmed a sighting of him at KFC in St Andrew Square on Sunday at 6pm.

However, his daughter has now confirmed that the 59-year-old has been found.

When he went missing, Mr Hanley was wearing a light blue collarless shirt, denim jeans and cowboy boots. He was also wearing blue-framed Harley Davidson glasses.

Mr Hanley is described as five foot nine inches tall, with grey hair, a grey goatee beard.

His daughter, Louise Goodall previously said: “This is completely out of character for my dad and we are extremely worried about him and just want him home.

"He lives in Rosewell so may have made his way back out towards Midlothian – we have no idea.”

“He has no history or dementia or Alzheimer's but this is totally out of character for him.”

Mr Hanley has now been found.

