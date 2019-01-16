Kind-hearted woman starts fundraiser to treat stray dog stabbed in Niddrie

A kind-hearted woman has set up a fundraising page to help pay for the treatment of a stray dog which was stabbed in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh.

Moira Harris also said she would be happy to rehome the dog “in a second” after reading an Edinburgh Evening News article which highlighted the shocking incident.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the dog on Hay Drive after 8am on Monday, 7 January, after a member of the public discovered him bleeding from his head.

It is understood the dog is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment.

Moira has now set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay the vet bills for the dog’s treatment and has so far raised just over £200.

On the fundraising page she writes: “Do you want to join me in making a difference? I’m raising money for Scottish SPCA and any donation will help.

“This is to help for treatment for the stray dog found in Niddrie, Edinburgh with stab wounds.”

In a post underneath the original article on the Evening News Facebook page, Moira also wrote: “I’ve got french mastiffs, I take him in a second I’m used to big breed dogs.

“The doggy looks very stressed hope he pulls through. I wanna help for vet treatment how do I do this any one knows can point me in the direction I can set something up help the vets do their job and make this big boy pull through. Hopefully ppl will help too reminds me of the dog in the movie Homeward Bound this is heartbreaking xxx.”

Many readers have praised Moira’s kind words and effort to set up the fundraising page, while some have also made donations.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector John Toule said they were alerted to the injured Johnston Bull Terrier at 3:40pm on January 9.

He said that, after taking the dog to the vet, a blade was discovered “lodged deep” within the dog’s neck, adding: “Thankfully, he is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment following surgery.

“We are seeking information regarding the incident and anyone who may have any information is being urged to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

