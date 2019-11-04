Land Rover and rare gold rings stolen in £60,000 double-raid on family home in Kirkliston

HEARTLESS housebreakers ransacked a family home twice in two weeks - stealing more than £60,000 in heirlooms and valuables.

Thieves left a trail of destruction at the five-bedroom detached in Kirkliston taking more than £30,000 in cash and collectibles in the first raid during a half-term holiday.

They smashed their way in a little over a week later as the owners were out for a birthday meal to drive-off in a £30,000 Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Housebreakers even searched plant pots for cash

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family home was first targeted during their week-long holiday to Turkey between October 13 and 21.

They returned to find furniture upturned and clothes strewn across the floor by thieves hunting loot including rare Chinese gold rings passed down through the family.

"I’m concerned she might have a heart attack”

The family's white Land Rover Discovery Sport was taken

“My mum is 65 and she’s devastated,” said the homeowner. “She broke down in front of the police and cried and cried, she was so upset.

“I had to take her to the GP who gave her some tablets for her heart - I’m concerned she might have a heart attack,” added the financial services manager.

Also taken were two books of Chinese stamps meticulously collected by the grandmother’s husband back in China over a lifetime.

Housebreakers returned on October 29 as the family were out celebrating the father’s 39th birthday - stealing his car from the driveway after smashing their way in to get the keys.

Chinese 24-carat gold rings were stolen

The couple had ordered a safe, CCTV and alarm system which was yet to be fitted when the thieves returned.

“I’m really anxious about things,” she added. “When somebody is walking by, I’m thinking are they suspicious?

“My neighbours are anxious as well - they panicking, the whole estate is panicking.”

Land Rover and rare gold rings stolen in 60,000 double-raid on family home in Kirkliston

Police confirmed officers are investigating and enquiries are ongoing while the number of thefts by housebreakings are down by more than a quarter on last year.