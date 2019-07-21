Large police presence and road closure in Restalrig after reports of assault

Have your say

A road in Restalrig is closed following reports of an assault overnight.

Lochend Road South in Restalrig is closed at the junction with Sleigh Drive and police are still at the scene on Sunday morning.

The road has been cordoned off since the early hours of Sunday morning. PIC: Craig Cranston

Officers were called to reports of an assault just after midnight and a section of the road is still cordoned off.

One eyewitness said that around 12 police vehicles were in attendance in the early hours of Sunday morning and three ambulances left the scene.

In an image sent to the Evening News, forensic officers can be seen behind the cordon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance on Lochend Road South at the junction with Sleigh Drive following reports of a person being assaulted.

Forensic officers can be seen behind the cordon PIC: Craig Cranston

"The incident occurred around 12.15am on Sunday, July 21.

"The road is currently closed and enquiries are ongoing."

More to follow.

