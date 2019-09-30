Large police presence and roads closed off after Pilton 'assault'

Have your say

POLICE and paramedics swarmed on a Pilton street this afternoon amid reports of a possible assault.

Photos emerged of an ambulance and police van in Ferry Road Drive shortly before 4pm.

Officers were seen talking to groups of youths and scouring the street for evidence.

One witness said: "I saw a man in his twenties with a woman holding something on his back. The police were picking something up off the ground."



Another eyewitness said there were at least nine police cars present.

Dog units and forensics officers were also spotted at the scene

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.