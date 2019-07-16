'Leave your bike at home' - Warning issued to Edinburgh motorbike tourists after spate of thefts

OVERSEAS bikers have been warned to leave their motorcycles at home after thieves targeted tourists in the Capital.

The Evening News reported last month how at least five bikes were taken from outside city guesthouses over a few weeks.

Journalist Uschy Schneeclaus was devastated after her treasured Triumph was nicked on the first night of her holiday – only to be reunited with it weeks later.

“Edinburgh is a hotspot for motorbike theft,” Uschy, 58, told a German newspaper on her return to Hamburg.

READ MORE: Multiple motorbike thefts prompt Edinburgh tourism warning

“The bikes get stolen directly in front of the hotels. I want to warn all bikers: Edinburgh is a wonderful city, but for a visit – leave your bike at home.”

Uschy had only arrived in the city hours before her bike, nicknamed Lady Tink, was taken from the Edinburgh Lodge car park on the night of June 2.

On a four-week tour of Scotland with husband Roman, she recruited the help of Evening News readers to help track down her ride.

Footage captured on CCTV showed the moment a thief tiptoed into the car park before riding off in the early hours.

“The only thing we saw of Edinburgh was police stations, from the inside,” said Uschy.

READ MORE: Third tourist motorbike stolen in Edinburgh in a month

Gutted at the loss of Tink, Uschy and Roman had to continue their grand tour on the back of Roman’s bike – but not before having to send luggage back home.

The couple bumped into fellow bikers who were targeted themselves while passing through the Capital.

“We met three guys from the ferry and they also got three motorbikes stolen – which makes four,” said Uschy

“So, this is self-service for the thieves, only walking along the hotels and looking. Every day new victims are coming from the ferry.

“What a shame for the city of Edinburgh. People come for holidays and go home with bad feelings.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh Harley-Davidson dealer offers to replace stolen bike

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, who oversees the vehicle crime team said: “We recognise the impact that motorcycle theft has, not only on victims, but on the wider community, as these vehicles are then often used to commit further crimes. As part of Operation Soteria we will continue to target those involved in such offences to bring them to justice.”

Anyone wishing to report a stolen bike crime can contact officers on 101.