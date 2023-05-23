Lee Rintoul, 17, was reported missing, after disappearing from the Livingston area. He was last seen in the West Lothian town, at around 6pm on Monday, May 22. Police describe him as being 5 foot 6 inches, of medium build with short brown hair and black rimmed glasses. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black joggers and Nike trainers with a black body warmer and an Adidas backpack.