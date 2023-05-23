News you can trust since 1873
Lee Rintoul: West Lothian police launch urgent search for missing teenager last seen in Livingston

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 08:59 BST

Police have launched an urgent search for a missing teenager from West Lothian.

Lee Rintoul, 17, was reported missing, after disappearing from the Livingston area. He was last seen in the West Lothian town, at around 6pm on Monday, May 22. Police describe him as being 5 foot 6 inches, of medium build with short brown hair and black rimmed glasses. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black joggers and Nike trainers with a black body warmer and an Adidas backpack.

Officers have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help them trace Lee. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0362 of 23 May, 2023.

Lee Rintoul, 17, who has been reported missing from the Livingston area of West Lothian.Lee Rintoul, 17, who has been reported missing from the Livingston area of West Lothian.
