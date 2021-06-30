Emergency services attended the scene around 5.40pm on Saturday after receiving calls from concerned members of the public.

Police have now confirmed a 15-year-old girl has been arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 15-year-old girl was arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a woman and fellow teenager in Leith Links on Saturday.

Police Scotland said: “We received a report that a 13-year-old girl and 31-year-old woman were assaulted in Leith Links Park, Edinburgh around 5.40pm on Sunday, 27 June.

“A 15-year-old female has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.