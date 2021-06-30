Leith Links incident: Teenager arrested over alleged assaults on 13-year-old girl and woman

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl and a woman in Leith Links at the weekend.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 9:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 9:17 pm

Emergency services attended the scene around 5.40pm on Saturday after receiving calls from concerned members of the public.

Police have now confirmed a 15-year-old girl has been arrested.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a woman and fellow teenager in Leith Links on Saturday.

Police Scotland said: “We received a report that a 13-year-old girl and 31-year-old woman were assaulted in Leith Links Park, Edinburgh around 5.40pm on Sunday, 27 June.

“A 15-year-old female has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

