Leith Links incident: Teenager arrested over alleged assaults on 13-year-old girl and woman
A teenager has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl and a woman in Leith Links at the weekend.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 9:09 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 9:17 pm
Emergency services attended the scene around 5.40pm on Saturday after receiving calls from concerned members of the public.
Police have now confirmed a 15-year-old girl has been arrested.
Read More
Read MoreTeen appears in court accused of attempted murder after man, 41, needs stitches ...
Police Scotland said: “We received a report that a 13-year-old girl and 31-year-old woman were assaulted in Leith Links Park, Edinburgh around 5.40pm on Sunday, 27 June.
“A 15-year-old female has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”