Leith OAP : Man, 69, arrested for 'driving offences' over death of Douglas Forbes

Douglas Forbes, 78, died at the scene after the emergency services were called to Academy Park on Thursday evening.

The death prompted a public appeal for witnesses and information about Mr Forbes’ last movements while relatives were informed of his death.

Police Scotland has announced that another pensioner was detained by officers investigating the tragedy after Mr Forbes was formally identified.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Following the death of 78-year-old Douglas Forbes, at Academy Park in Edinburgh, on Thursday 2 December, Police Scotland can confirm a 69-year old man has been arrested in relation to driving offences.

“He’s been released pending further enquiries and the investigation continues.”

Following Mr Forbes’ death, detectives revealed that they believed he had been dropped off in the area by a taxi.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright from Gayfield CID said: "We are still working to establish how Douglas came to sustain his injuries.

“We are trying to piece together his last movements, and believe he was in the city centre with friends, prior to being dropped off at Academy Park by a taxi.

“We would like anyone who was out with Douglas on Thursday 2 December, and for the taxi driver who dropped him off, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

“Anyone with information surrounding Mr Forbes can notify police by contacting 101, quoting incident number 3329 of December 2, 2021.”

