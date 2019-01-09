Leith pervert ordered to pay compensation after sexually assaulting woman as she slept

A pervert pensioner who sexually assaulted a young woman as she lay sleeping has been ordered to pay her compensation.

Brian Bannerman met up with the family friend outside a pub in Leith, Edinburgh, before the pair ended up back at his home.

The woman soon fell asleep but woke up three hours later to find herself naked from the waist down and her clothes lying in a pile on the floor.

The “panicked and confused” woman then fled Bannerman’s flat and confronted the pensioner by text over his conduct the following day.

Bannerman, from Leith, Edinburgh, admitted to the woman he had stripped her and that he was “going to try, but that would be taking advantage”.

The 70-year-old pensioner then apologised and claimed he only “took her clothes off” and nothing else had taken place.

The woman, who cannot be identified due to legal reasons, then contacted police and reported the sexual assault following the incident in June 2017.

A subsequent police investigation showed Bannerman’s DNA was found on the waistband of the woman’s underwear.

Bannerman, from Leith, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault at an earlier hearing and he returned to court for sentencing today.

Sheriff Frank Crowe told the sleazy OAP: “This was a rather sordid affair and the point is that the young woman involved was in a very vulnerable position.

“But what I am prepared to do here is impose a six-month community payback order.

“It looks like this was a one off incident.”

Bannerman was placed on the sex offenders register for the next six months and ordered to pay the woman £400 in compensation.

Previously the court was told Bannerman was “a family friend” of the woman and they had met up after being out socialising separately.

Prosecutor Mark Keane said the woman was “intoxicated” when she met Bannerman outside a pub in the Leith area of the capital at around midnight on June 3 last year.

As they walked home she asked to be allowed into his flat to use his wi-fi service but soon fell unconscious in his living room.

Mr Keane said: “The next memory she had was waking up at 3.30am on his sofa and she was naked from the waist down.

“She had no knowledge of her clothes being removed but could see them lying on the living room floor.”

The fiscal depute added the woman became “panicked and confused” before getting dressed and leaving the property.

Mr Keane added Bannerman then attempted to apologise to his victim over the next few days.

Yesterday solicitor Jonathan Campbell said his client had “expressed appropriate shame” since the incident and that he now acknowledged the woman “was not capable of consenting”.

The brief added his client was retired and at the time of the offence had become “isolated due to fractured family relations”.

Bannerman pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman by removing her clothing while she was sleeping and unable to consent at his home address on 3 June 2017.

