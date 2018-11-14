Leith pervert stripped young woman semi-naked as she slept on couch

An elderly pervert stripped a young woman semi-naked as she lay sleeping on his couch, a court has heard.

Brian Bannerman, 70, met up with the woman, described as a family friend, outside a pub in Leith, Edinburgh, before both ended up back at his flat.

The woman then lost consciousness but woke up three hours later to find herself naked from the waist down and her clothes lying in a pile on the floor.

The “panicked and confused” woman then fled the city centre flat and confronted Bannerman by text over his conduct.

Bannerman, from Leith, admitted to the woman he had stripped her and that he was “going to try but that would be taking advantage”.

The pensioner then apologised and claimed he only “took her clothes off” and nothing else had taken place.

The woman, who cannot be identified due to legal reasons, then contacted police and reported the sexual assault following the incident last June.

A subsequent police investigation showed Bannerman’s DNA was found on the waistband of the woman’s underwear.

The OAP pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman by removing her clothing while she was sleeping and unable to consent at his home address on June 3 last year when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Procurator Fiscal depute Mark Keane told the court Bannerman was “a family friend” of the woman and they had met up after being out socialising separately.

Mr Keane said the woman was “intoxicated” when she met Bannerman outside a pub in the Leith area of the capital at around midnight on June 3 last year.

As they walked home she asked to be allowed into his flat to use his wi-fi service but soon fell unconscious in his living room.

Mr Keane said: “The next memory she had was waking up at 3.30am on his sofa and she was naked from the waist down.

“She had no knowledge of her clothes being removed but could see them lying on the living room floor.”

The fiscal depute added the woman became “panicked and confused” before getting dressed and leaving the property.

Mr Keane added Bannerman then attempted to apologise to his victim over the next few days.

Yesterday his solicitor said the woman was “a regular visitor” to her client’s home and that to his credit he had “made apologies to her”.

Sheriff Frank Crowe said the incident was “a significant sexual act” but acknowledged the situation “did not seem to progress”.

Sheriff Crowe placed Bannerman on the sex offenders register for a period still to be determined and full sentence was deferred to January next year.