Leopold Place: Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist taken to hospital after hit and run
Police Scotland is appealing for information to help find a driver who hit a cyclist in Edinburgh before driving away from the scene.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 1:03 pm
The collision happened at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, August 24, on Leopold Place in the Capital.
A silver Toyota car and a cyclist were involved, but the driver failed to stop at the scene.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment following the crash and officers are now looking for the driver who fled.
If you have any information you should contact 101 and quote incident number 3398 of August 24, 2021.
