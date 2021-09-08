Leopold Place: Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist taken to hospital after hit and run

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help find a driver who hit a cyclist in Edinburgh before driving away from the scene.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 1:03 pm

The collision happened at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, August 24, on Leopold Place in the Capital.

A silver Toyota car and a cyclist were involved, but the driver failed to stop at the scene.

The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment following the crash and officers are now looking for the driver who fled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

If you have any information you should contact 101 and quote incident number 3398 of August 24, 2021.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh play parks 'will take 48 years to renew at current rate' claim Lib Dem...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Police are looking for the driver of the car who failed to stop after a collision with a cyclist on Leopold Place, Edinburgh.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.