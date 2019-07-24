Liberton Road in Edinburgh closed by police after woman hit by vehicle

Have your say

A woman has been hit by a vehicle on Liberton Road causing diversions in the area.

A 25-year-old woman has been struck near the Craigmillar Park junction.

This road is blocked southbound and reduced to one lane citybound according to the Council-run Edinburgh Travel Twitter account. Police have confirmed that diversions are in place.

Police were called to the incident at 1.30pm and are still in attendance, along with the ambulance service.

Lothian Buses have confirmed that the 3, 29 and 8 services are all delayed or diverted.

The woman is understood to be conscious and breathing.

Liberton Road is currently closed

The details of the vehicle have not yet been released.

