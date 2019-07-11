'Limbs in the Loch' killer to sue Edinburgh Council for 'breach of data rights'

“LIMBS in the Loch” killer William Beggs is suing Edinburgh City Council claiming it breached his rights under data protection laws, the Evening News can reveal.

Beggs is serving at least 20 years in Saughton Prison for butchering and dismembering a teenager in a case that shocked the country.

William Beggs, left, was found guilty of murdering and dismembering 18-year-old Barry Wallace, right

The 55-year-old has filed a string of complaints against prison chiefs and is now taking on the City Chambers with a hearing listed today.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council does not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

Beggs’ lawyers refused to discuss details but he is believed to be accusing the council of failing to comply with his request to divulge what personal information of his they hold.

He will claim city chiefs contravened the Data Protection Act in a civil case that could cost the taxpayer thousands to defend.

A police escort takes William Beggs from Edinburgh High Court in a white van to begin a life sentence in 2001.

The law controls how personal information is used by organisations, businesses or the government.

It means anyone responsible for using personal data has to follow strict rules called data protection principles.

They must make sure the information is used fairly, transparently and for explicit purposes. Personal details must be kept for no longer than is necessary and handled securely.

Beggs was ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years in 2001 for the murder of Tesco worker Barry Wallace, 18, in Kilmarnock in 1999.

Parts of Barry’s body were found in Ayrshire and Loch Lomond. Beggs fled to the Netherlands but was extradited to face justice.

In January, Beggs reportedly launched a second bid for a laptop in his cell months after a top judge kicked out his previous bid.

He was knocked back again and filed an appeal at the Court of Session.

Beggs is understood to have filed several actions against the Scottish Prison Service and claimed he needed a computer behind bars.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr said at the time it was clear Beggs aimed to be a “nuisance” to the justice system and taxpayers.

He added: “These seem little more than the actions of an unrepentant and cynical individual.”

In April, Beggs was reportedly scalded with boiling water in a vicious prison attack at Saughton.

Fellow inmate Graham Meikle, 53, is understood to have pounced after the killer made a jibe about a relative who died.

The dad of Beggs’ victim, Ian Wallace, said his killer should die behind bars after it transpired he can apply for parole at the end of this year.

“Barry was 18, a good lad and with all of his life ahead of him,” said heartbroken Ian, 67, last June. “Any parent who loses a child can never get over it and it’s especially hard to know that the nature of your child’s death was so brutal.”

Beggs was also convicted of murdering Barry Oldham, 28, in 1987 and trying dismember his remains, which were found on North York

Moor.

The conviction was quashed in 1989 by Appeal Court judges – on a technicality related to how his trial was handled by prosecutors.